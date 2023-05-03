Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson entered Game 2 against the Miami Heat dealing with an ankle injury. That certainly raised plenty of concerns considering how poorly he shot the ball the last time out. However, these issues didn’t stop him at all as he helped New York tie the series 1-1.

Brunson was sensational during Tuesday’s showdown, becoming the first player since Carmelo Anthony in 2013 to have a 30-point playoff game at the Madison Square Garden. The former Dallas Mavericks guard finished with a 30-piece on 10-of-19 shooting while adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

When asked how he was able to dominate despite his injury and recent shooting woes, however, Brunson kept it simple and straight to the point. There’s actually no secret formula for him. He just toughed it out and didn’t quit.

“Just kind of had to find a way to be mentally tough. Go out there and do it,” Brunson said on his mentality in the win, per Associated Press.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau echoed the same sentiments Jalen Brunson said about his performance, though the New York tactician was obviously happier and more inclined to heap praise on his superstar.

“It’s who he is. Great leader, great toughness. He never disappoints you. Sometimes you can fall short, but there’s no quit in him,” Coach Thibs said of Brunson.

Jalen Brunson’s toughness definitely rubbed off on the team as well. Miami fought hard throughout the match, but the Knicks held on and never allowed the Heat to pull away from them. In the end, they took the 111-105 win.

Brunson will surely be crucial for New York as they continue their bid to make it to the NBA Finals. Luckily for the team, he has the right mentality.