Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has been in a fair share of controversies. He has now watched Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies get into a controversy of his own. While the Mavericks and Grizzles might be Western Conference rivals, Irving isn’t quick to just dismiss Morant.

Morant is currently away from the Grizzlies for an indefinite amount of time. He has numerous troubling allegations against him, including waving a gun during an Instagram Live session.

As the league and Memphis caught wind of the video, Morant was given a suspension. There’s no word on when Morant will play for the Grizzlies again. Irving released his own Instagram Live session discussing Morant’s controversy. While he isn’t letting Morant off the hook, Irving feels that the Grizzlies’ guard has been unfairly treated throughout the ordeal.

“Y’all saw what’s going on. We don’t have to get into (Morant),” Irving said. “We don’t even have to go into that because (Morant) isn’t the only one that’s dealt with real life circumstances. He’s not the only one. He won’t be the only one.”

“I’m going to stand, and make sure I’m there for my family and friends,” Irving continued. “We all make mistakes. We all do things we regret. But somehow when you’re a celebrity and you’re famous, you’re underneath different rules.”

Kyrie Irving understands that what Ja Morant did wasn’t acceptable. However, he doesn’t accept the world flaming the Grizzles’ guard over it. Because of his status as an athlete, Morant’s legal issues are put on a higher pedestal.

Irving thinks that’s unfair and that Morant should be treated no differently in terms of respect. Still, Morant’s mess up means it’ll be some time before he faces Irving on the court again.