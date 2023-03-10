New information just came out that embattled Memphis Grizzlies superstar point guard Ja Morant was investigated by cops last fall for assault after getting in a fight at his sister’s high school volleyball game.

According to police reports obtained by TMZ Sports, Morant and his associates showed up to a high school girls volleyball game after his sister, Jamie Morant, and another student got into an argument in which they called each other “a b***h.” Upon arriving at Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee, Morant and company went up into the bleachers to confront the teenager.

When cops on the scene tried to calm down the situation, one of the men with Morant slipped past them and charged towards students, slapping a phone out of the hands of a student who was taking a pic of the situation.

“I don’t care about none of that,” Morant’s friend, who is presumably an adult, yelled at a child. “I will beat y’alls ass.”

Additionally, one witness claimed that the man “was about to pull out a gun,” but this wasn’t corroborated by the cops or any other witnesses.

Even though the imbroglio simmered down and everybody was able to leave the gym relatively unscathed, the mother of the student who originally fought with Jamie Morant sought to press charges against Ja et al. for intimidation and harassment. Ja Morant was investigated for simple assault and intimidation, but no charges were filed.

For most players, getting investigated for assault after fighting two separate students at a girls high school volleyball game would be a career-staining incident. For Morant, it’s just another day. In addition to the aforementioned fight, Morant also allegedly beat up and brandished a gun at a 17-year-old during a pick-up basketball game last summer and threatened a mall cop.

Currently, Morant is indefinitely away from the Grizzlies after he posted an Instagram Live in which he flaunted his gun at a strip club in Denver. The police in Colorado investigated Morant’s strip club antics but ruled that there wasn’t sufficient enough evidence to bring charges.