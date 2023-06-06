Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has had a long standing feud with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy ever since his days with the Boston Celtics. The latest chapter in the saga between the two came on Tuesday, as the Mavs' Irving fired a warning shot on Twitter after Portnoy called him out.

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡. It's amazing how many seemingly intelligent people fall for the Kyrie scam https://t.co/4oUSRyltOq — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 5, 2023

Make sure you’re taking care of yourself David. You can only run your mouth for so long before Karma catches up. Be well. Hélà

🤞🏾♾ pic.twitter.com/gV7EL3Y1Am — Chief Hélà🤞🏾A11Even Tribe (@KyrieIrving) June 5, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It was a brief exchange, one that didn't ruffle too many feathers. Portnoy has been vocal about his dislike for Irving ever since Irving's tumultuous tenure with the Celtics, and Irving has taken no issue in defending himself. Their latest exchange sees Irving tell Portnoy to simply watch out for ‘Karma,' to which Portnoy replies with a gif indicating he is not that worried.

The exchange started after Portnoy quoted a tweet from Shams Charania about Irving's attempt to reel LeBron James to the Mavs. Portnoy argued what he usually does when it comes to Irving, spewing that it is insane to him that anybody listens to Irving. The irony is palpable given the fact that Portnoy is certainly no stranger to controversy himself.

It will be interesting to see what the next chapter of this feud reveals given the fact that Irving should be back in the news sooner rather than later. He is the biggest NBA free agent of the offseason and Portnoy will have plenty of opportunity to drag his name through the mud in the near future.

For now, it looks like this little exchange has settled and nothing will really come from it. Still, look out for more bickering between Dave Portnoy and Kyrie Irving in the not so distant future.