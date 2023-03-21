Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dillon Brooks is the NBA’s biggest villain, and the Memphis Grizzlies swingman is embracing that even if it negatively impacts the team.

That much is clear after Brooks danced his way to his 18th technical foul of the season against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. After muscling his way to the rim for a bucket midway through the third quarter, Brooks taunted the Mavs bench by dancing. Of course the referees saw it and quickly slapped him with a technical foul.

Dillon Brooks received his 18TH TECH of the season for taunting Mavs bench after this dunk 😨 He could be suspended Wednesday if not rescinded pic.twitter.com/puo16oYPbp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2023

As mentioned, that is Dillon Brooks’ 18th tech of the season, which would get him suspended in their next game if the NBA doesn’t rescind it. As the NBA rules state, a player is automatically suspended for one game after his 16th tech and every two technical foul calls after.

Considering the nature of Brooks’ latest technical foul, it is unlikely that the NBA takes it back. It is a clear taunting, and there’s just no other way around it.

The Grizzlies will play the Houston Rockets next on Wednesday, and it’s safe to expect that Brooks will not be on the team when they host another visitor from Texas. Sure enough, Memphis fans won’t love that, especially with the battle for playoff positioning in the West really tight. But hey, that’s what being an NBA villain brings you.

If Brooks doesn’t change his ways, he could be in for more suspension in the upcoming games.