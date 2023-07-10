Kyrie Irving's stint with the Brooklyn Nets ended on a sour note. He was part of a team with James Harden and Kevin Durant that had championship-level expectations. Unfortunately, everything fell through and hit Sean Marks where it hurts. Despite this, the general manager still wishes Irving well in his stint with the Dallas Mavericks.

Sean Marks has been in full rebuild mode. The Brooklyn Nets seem to be building around Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson after their old big three left. Kyrie Irving was one of the last dominoes to fall before they scrapped the roster. Sean Marks unveiled his thoughts on the deal his former player received, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“When players leave here and go somewhere else, it’s a different environment, it is a different opportunity for them. We wish them all, I wish Kyrie well & the Mavericks well. We’re obviously at a different timeline,” the general manager said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

All of this comes after Marks and the Brooklyn team dumped Irving to the Mavericks. Uncle Drew had a relatively hot start with Dallas but he and Luka Doncic eventually fell short of making the NBA Play-In tournament. The team had to tank in order to get their NBA Draft lottery pick.

Iriving got a huge 3-year deal with the Mavericks which makes individuals believe that he will be there to stay. It may not have worked out when Kyrie and Marks were in the same organization but everything is coming together after they parted ways with one another.