Kyrie Irving has finally set foot in Dallas for the first time since the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks agreed on a blockbuster trade deal. Kyrie is set to have his medical done today with the expectation of the eight-time All-Star making his Mavs debut on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

A new video of Kyrie arriving in Dallas is currently making its rounds on social media. The fans have reacted to Irving’s first sighting in his new home city and it’s safe to say that NBA Twitter is pretty much divided with this news:

Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris arrive in Dallas after being traded to the Mavs 👀pic.twitter.com/FuSh5OPSON — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 7, 2023

There were more than a few Mavs fans that were giddy with excitement now that the team has finally brought in some much-needed help for Luka Doncic:

On the contrary, there was also a multitude of keyboard warriors who expressed their reluctance on this move by the Mavs — and that’s putting it lightly:

Needless to say, Mavs Nation seems to be totally split on the Kyrie Irving trade. Some believe that he’s the missing piece that will deliver Dallas to the promised land, while others have taken a more skeptical approach as they choose to focus on Kyrie’s colorful history.

Be that as it may, the trade deal is now official. Love him or hate him, Irving is now the newest member of the Dallas Mavericks (and Markieff Morris, too). It shouldn’t be long before we all realize if the Mavs hit an absolute homerun with this high-risk, high-reward move or if they end up striking out completely.