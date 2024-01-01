The latest injury update for the Mavs star point guard.

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the better teams in the Western Conference this season. After a rocky second half of the 2022-23 season that saw them miss the playoffs, the Mavs have been played much better this year despite some key injuries. Mavs point guard Kyrie Irving has been sidelined due to injury but he could be nearing a return as soon as the Mavs game against the Utah Jazz on New Year's Day as per Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com.

Kyrie Irving’s injury status has been upgraded for a second consecutive time between games, going from doubtful to questionable this time. Jason Kidd mentioned before the win over the Golden State Warriors that Irving had a “good workout” on Friday: https://t.co/iWtcsOpdh0 https://t.co/AyS2i21g0S — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) January 1, 2024

Kyrie Irving's status on the Mavs injury report has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable ahead of the Jazz game. Irving's status changed in similar fashion ahead of the Mavs last game against the Warriors although he was ultimately ruled out for that game. If he does not play against the Jazz on Monday, his return is definitely imminent.

Irving has been sidelined for the past 12 games for the Mavs due to a heel injury. Prior to that, he had been averaging 23.0 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 47.1 percent shooting from the field, 38.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 90.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Irving's return will definitely help take some of the ball-handling and scoring pressure off of Luka Doncic. Doncic himself is questionable for the Jazz game. He played in the Mavs last game against the Warriors though.

The Mavs currently sit at 19-14 and sixth place in the Western Conference standings. They've gone 4-6 in their last ten games and getting Irving back would be a much-needed boost.