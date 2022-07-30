Based on what we’ve seen so far, it is clear that the graphics from the highly-anticipated NBA 2K23 are going to be insane. Be that as it may, you still can’t please them all. This was exactly the case for Dallas Mavericks big man JaVale McGee after he saw a side-by-side comparison of his virtual 2K face with that of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

To be fair, much like LeBron, Chris Paul, and Trae Young, McGee’s face looked really good in the sneak peek. Then again, you can’t blame the 7-foot center for feeling a bit aggrieved by his facial expression on the graphic:

“Damn…. Wtf i do before the game?” McGee wrote in his tweet.

Damn…. Wtf i do before the game? https://t.co/w707RJ2Xlt — Javale PIERRE 3Xs McGee (@JaValeMcGee) July 29, 2022

LeBron James, CP3, and Trae all looked like they were locked in and ready to take over the ballgame. JaVale McGee, however, not so much. As he implied in his tweet, it looks like McGee did something dubious before hitting the court on this particular occasion. That’s just hilarious.

Be that as it may, what you can’t deny is that the guys over at NBA 2K have done a tremendous job in further enhancing the graphics for this year’s iteration of the highly-popular computer game. Let’s just hope that we can say the same for the gameplay and the features once the game finally drops in early September.

For his part, though, I’m not sure if JaVale McGee will be as excited as LeBron for the upcoming release of NBA 2K23.