Stephen Curry’s “night night” celebration has become a worldwide phenomenon, transcending not just basketball but the sporting world in general to the popular zeitgeist. The latest case in point of that reality? The Golden State Warriors superstar’s instant-classic taunt being featured in the upcoming of NBA2k.

The initial trailer for NBA2K23 was released on Friday, including a quick cut to Curry saying “night night to opponents.”

Here’s a still of Curry’s taunt just in case you missed it.

Steph's night night gets the 2K treatment 😴 (via @NBA2K) pic.twitter.com/pFHdxj9oRr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 29, 2022

Note the only other player-specific celebration highlighted in the 2K23 trailer, by the way.

Dueling mockery of Curry and Ja Morant is hardly the only indication of the burgeoning rivalry between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies in the first look at 2K23, either. The trailer also includes a Morant finishing a vicious poster dunk over the top of Draymond Green, a highlight avenged by Green’s block of Morant’s layup attempt moments later.

Curry’s “night night” comes after he hits a triple in Morant’s face, too, and the latter does the “griddy” on Golden State’s logo at midcourt of Chase Center.

Just call it further acknowledgement of the league’s hottest rivalry. Here’s hoping Curry, Morant and the Warriors and Grizzlies produce similar fireworks while facing off over the course of 2022-23.