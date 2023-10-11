Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has played basketball at the highest level in both Europe in the NBA. Doncic emerged as an international star with Real Madrid as a teenager before cementing himself as a great player in the NBA with the Mavs after being drafted there in 2018.

On Tuesday, the Mavs coincidentally took on Real Madrid in a preseason game in which Doncic played sparingly as he deals with a reported calf injury, per Marc Stein.

Ahead of the contest, Doncic spoke on some of the differences he sees between the style of play in Europe and the NBA.

“I think it's a very different kind of basketball,” said Doncic, per Grant Afseth of Sports Illustrated. “In the end, you have a wider court, and the 3-point line is further away. But I think that in Europe you play more as a team, that is, in fewer minutes you play more as a team. The plays are very important. I think there are not many plays in the NBA, so team basketball is very important.”

It's fair to say that Doncic has found immense success in both styles of play.

Often times, the Mavs' only play seems to be to give the ball to Doncic, get out of the way, and let him work his offensive wizardry. However, star Kyrie Irving was acquired last season in the hopes of giving Doncic some much-needed help.

The Mavs are slated to tip off their 2023-24 season against the San Antonio Spurs on October 25.