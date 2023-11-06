Luka Doncic and the Mavs' win over the Hornets on Sunday proved one thing: Dallas is the most clutch team in the NBA today.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are the most clutch team in the NBA. The numbers prove that.

The Mavs climbed up to 5-1 on the season following their narrow 124-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. It was a tight contest for the most part, and while the Hornets led by as much as 15 points in the game, the scores were at 84-83 in Charlotte's favor entering the final period.

With the victory, Dallas also saw its clutch wins improve to 5-0 on the campaign. Clutch time in the NBA covers the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within five points, and so far, the Mavs are unbeaten in such situations.

The Golden State Warriors are second on the list with a 4-1 record, while the Los Angeles Lakers (3-1), Portland Trail Blazers (3-2) and San Antonio Spurs (3-2) round out the Top 5, per NBA Stats.

Even better for the Mavs, they are also no. 1 in the league when it comes to clutch 3-pointers made and clutch steals, further highlighting how good they are when it comes to navigating such high-pressure situation, via Mavs Muse.

The 2023 Dallas Mavericks are… 1st in clutch Win’s

1st in clutch 3PM

1st in clutch +/-

1st in clutch steals

1st in clutch win% — this team is different. pic.twitter.com/yNo1KVugoH — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) November 6, 2023

That is definitely an encouraging sign for the Mavs, especially after their 2022-23 collapse that saw them totally miss out on the playoffs.

While some would say that such clutch stat also shows their need to improve on defense, the fact remains that the Mavs thrive when the going gets tough. That's something that could be beneficial for the team, especially in a tough Western Conference that features the Denver Nuggets, Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Lakers and more potential playoff contenders.

That ability to perform in the clutch could become what separates the Mavs from the rest of the contenders.

It remains to be seen if Luka Doncic and co. can maintain their clutch momentum, but so far, it looks promising for Dallas.