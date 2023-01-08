Just because Luka Doncic can dominate the NBA, doesn’t mean he has to watch it. The Dallas Mavericks star admitted that he doesn’t really spend too much time watching his peers when he’s not trying to score on them.

Asked whether he turns on NBA League Pass to watch other MVP candidates, Doncic claims it’s “not really” his thing and would rather watch games being played in Europe when given the choice.

“Not really,” said Luka Doncic. “I watch some NBA games, but I watch more EuroLeague than NBA. But if it is a really good game and it’s on TV, I’ll watch it.”

While NBA fans have been treated to dazzling displays of basketball dominance in what feels like every other night at this point, Luka Doncic simply seems focused on putting on some of those said exhibitions for onlookers.

We see guys like LeBron James and Kevin Durant constantly on social media reacting to what’s happening across the NBA landscape whenever they have nights off. Doncic doesn’t appear to be interested in letting his voice be heard when it comes to weighing in on the ins and outs of the league. There’s really no right or wrong way to approach being an NBA superstar.

Luka Doncic may not be as into watching NBA basketball as much as most fans are. But that clearly doesn’t diminish his desire to bring a championship back the Mavs franchise and being of the league’s most influential stars when on the basketball court.