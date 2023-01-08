By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admitted that he was a “little sick” when they played the Boston Celtics last Thursday.

The Mavs got blown out by the Celtics in the contest, with Doncic limited to just 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the brutal 124-95 defeat. The Slovenian wonderboy didn’t play in the fourth quarter of the game as well, having been seen coughing and experiencing difficult in breathing during the match.

On Saturday after leading Dallas to victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, the 23-year-old opened up about his situation during the Celtics game. Doncic admitted that he felt worse on Friday, though he has since been recovering well and feeling better.

“A little sick, probably. Just allergies, so I’ve been taking some medicine. I felt way better, especially today. Yesterday was a little worse,” Doncic shared, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Luka Doncic certainly didn’t look like someone bothered by an illness on Saturday, as he exploded for a triple-double of 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to power the Mavs to the 127-117 win over the Pelicans. He certainly looked way better than he did against the Celtics, dominating from start to finish to keep the Zion Williamson-less Pels at bay throughout the night.

Hopefully, though, Doncic recovers to full health soon. He is what keeps the Dallas offense functioning, and as seen in that Boston game, they are in trouble whenever he’s not at his 100 percent.

The Mavs play again on Sunday, visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.