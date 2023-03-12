Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving could both miss their second straight game with the Dallas Mavericks due to injuries.

The Mavs will play the Memphis Grizzlies once again on Monday, and according to the latest updates, Doncic and Irving are still nursing their own health setbacks.

Doncic has already been ruled out for the second straight showdown with Memphis as he recovers from his thigh injury. While the MRI on his left thigh strain yielded a clean result, the fact is it remains bothersome for Luka. Dallas announced previously that the Slovenian star will return when the discomfort subsides, and by the looks of it, the injury remains painful that Doncic couldn’t play.

As for Irving, he has been listed as questionable due to right foot soreness, per NBA insider Marc Stein. He also had the same designation heading to Saturday’s contest before he was ruled out, so the Mavs faithful shouldn’t have their hopes up too much.

The Mavs fought well against the Grizzlies and actually looked like they can win before collapsing and blowing an 11-point lead. With that said, while it’s true they can compete, it’s also they need both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to win.

Perhaps Irving’s return could give Dallas enough boost to get back to the win column. But if he also ends up getting sidelined again, it might be difficult for the Mavs to climb back up in the West standings. The team has fallen to eighth in the conference after two straight losses.

Hopefully, both Doncic and Irving return soon.