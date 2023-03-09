The Dallas Mavericks watched superstar Luka Doncic leave Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans with a thigh injury. However, the Mavs got terrific news on Thursday as his MRI came back clean, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“Luka Doncic’s MRI on his thigh is clean and he’s expected to return as soon as discomfort allows him, source tells ESPN.”

This is good news for the Mavs and Luka Doncic, who is in the running for the NBA MVP.

Doncic played 27 minutes on Wednesday before leaving and not returning. As a result, the Pelicans defeated the Mavs 113-106, despite 27 points from Kyrie Irving and 17 points from Tim Hardaway Jr.

Dallas is in the play-in tournament as of Thursday afternoon, and they are just 2.5 games back of falling out of the playoff race altogether, meaning each contest is essential for this team.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After the game on Wednesday, Doncic admitted he was in pain, and the injury was “not good,” causing an unsettling feeling around the organization.

Luka Doncic is averaging 3 PPG with 8.6 rebounds and 8 assists while shooting 50% from the field and doing whatever it takes to win games.

The Mavs are off until Saturday when they begin a two-game set against the Memphis Grizzlies, who are without Ja Morant for the next few games due to fallout from his investigation involving the gun incident.

So, the Luka Doncic-Ja Morant showdown is put on hold, and both superstars could miss the game. Nonetheless, Doncic should be able to return to the court soon, and this is a massive sigh of relief for Mavs fans everywhere.