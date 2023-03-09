Luka Doncic left Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to a thigh injury, and it’s certainly not looking good for the Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic’s update following the loss should only spark more concerns about his availability moving forward, as the Slovenian admitted that he’s not feeling good following the thigh strain, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN. It’s obvious Doncic is in some sort of pain as he walked in for media favoring his left leg.

The 24-year-old guard shared that he’s going to undergo an MRI on Thursday.

For what it’s worth, even Mavs head coach Jason Kidd is unsure what’s to say to the media regarding Luka Doncic’s injury. He highlighted that their superstar scorer is clearly “not moving well,” though he expressed his hope that the issue is not as severe as it looks.

Mavs fans can only wait and hope for the best while waiting for the results of Doncic’s MRI. Dallas certainly cannot afford to have their leading scorer sidelined for long, especially in this crucial stretch where a losing streak could see them effectively fall out of the Top 6 and be in Play-In contention instead.

They already dropped to seventh in the West with the loss to the Pelicans, though they are tied with the sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves at 34-33. They are also only half a game behind the no. 5 Golden State Warriors.

The Mavs return to play after a two-day break on Saturday as they visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.