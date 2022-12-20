By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Things just from bad to worse for the Dallas Mavericks on Monday as they faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Luka Doncic and the Mavs are already losing a number of key guys right now, and unfortunately for them, Dorian Finney-Smith appears to be the latest causality on what has become a growing injury list.

Finney-Smith, who has started all 30 games for the Mavs this season, exited Monday’s contest after 28 minutes of action. It wasn’t long before he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest for what has initially been diagnosed as a right adductor strain. As reported by NBA insider Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the severity of the injury currently remains unknown. However, this same injury caused Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam to miss 10 games earlier this season.

This is another tough blow for the Mavs who were already without Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-COVID illness), Dwight Powell (left thigh contusion), and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring) for Monday’s test against Minnesota. The injuries of Hardaway and Powell seem to be short-term, and they should be back in the mix sooner rather than later. Kleber, on the other hand, is out indefinitely, and the worst-case scenario for the Mavs right now is if Finney-Smith joins him on the sidelines for an extended period.

It is worth noting that Luka is also dealing with a right quad strain and there was actually some doubt about his status for Monday’s game. He was able to take the floor, though. Doncic will need to carry an even heavier load in the coming weeks with so many Mavs players out injured.

The Mavs ended up losing to the Timberwolves, 116-106.