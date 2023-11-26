Here we discuss Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic's murky update on the thumb injury he picked up in loss to Clippers.

Dallas Mavericks' star player, Luka Doncic, provided an update on his recent thumb injury sustained during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The injury occurred early in the contest when Doncic saw his thumb hit a defender's knee while driving to the basket. Despite leaving the game temporarily for assessment, the Mavs superstar returned and played the remainder of the game.

Reflecting on the incident, Doncic acknowledged seeing a concerning image of the play but expressed optimism that his thumb wasn't broken. Sure, initial halftime X-rays suggested a possible break. However, Doncic emphasized the need for further examination in Dallas to confirm the extent of the injury.

“I hit his knee, but yeah, I saw the picture [of the play],” Doncic said. “It's not good to see.”

Providing insights into the game, Doncic acknowledged the Clippers' physical style. He attributed it to the challenges faced by the Mavs' offense. Despite grappling with the thumb injury, Doncic managed an impressive performance. He contributed 30 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks in 38 minutes.

Game Result

Despite Doncic's efforts, the Mavs faced a significant deficit. They trailed by as much as 24 points in the third quarter. A comeback attempt led by Kyrie Irving, who scored 26 points, brought the deficit down to 13 points early in the fourth quarter. However, the team struggled collectively on the offensive end.

Following a 1-1 record in their two-game road trip in Los Angeles, the Mavs will return to home turf for a three-game stretch at the American Airlines Center. The next game is scheduled against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Luka Doncic says he had X-rays on his left thumb at halftime: "I don't think that it's broken. We'll see further tomorrow in Dallas." (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/Go5Bzjb2Ys — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 26, 2023

Injury Impact

So far this season, Doncic has had a mixed-bag performance. He has averaged 30.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Doncic's all-around game has helped his team to the upper standings of the Western Conference with a 10-6 win-loss record. Of course, his individual stats and impact on games have been remarkable.

If Doncic misses games due to a thumb injury, it could have a significant impact on the Mavs. Doncic is a key player for the team, and his absence could affect their performance on the court. The MavS would need to rely on their other players to step up and fill the void left by Doncic's potential absence. However, if Doncic is out for an extended period, it could have a negative impact on the team's overall performance and their chances of making it to the playoffs.