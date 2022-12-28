By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic went viral on Tuesday not only because of his insane 60-point triple-double but also because of his “happy dance” celebration after his game-tying shot to force overtime. Apparently, however, there was a reason why Doncic looked so happy about making the shot and forcing OT against the New York Knicks.

While we can’t blame Doncic for that joyous reaction–especially after chipping away the Knicks’ lead to make a comeback–the Slovenian guard admitted that he celebrated like that because he thought they have won the game only to realize later on that he just tied things up at 115-115 and had to play overtime.

“I thought we won,” Doncic told reporters when asked about his viral dance, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

It does make sense, though, since many (probably New York fans) might think that Luka Doncic had an exaggerated reaction when the game was still not over. But then again, the 23-year-old did get the job done for the Mavs.

Doncic scored seven of the Mavs’ 11 points in overtime to help them get the 126-121 win. And do we need to remind everyone that Luka is the first player ever to record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a game?

After that incredible performance against the Knicks, Doncic can definitely celebrate any way he wants. No one will even question why he did it–much like what happened on Tuesday. So dance all you can, Luka–and maybe get that well-deserved beer.