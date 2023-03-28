Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is a huge LeBron James fan, and so when the Los Angeles Lakers star praised him for his insane assist on Monday against the Indiana Pacers, he couldn’t believe it.

Late in the third quarter of the eventual 127-104 win, Doncic found himself trapped near the baseline on the right side of the court with two Pacers guarding him. It would have been understandable if Doncic was forced to turn the ball over at that point, but instead, he suddenly jumped and dished a bullet pass to the other end where Jaden Hardy was open and waiting, allowing the Mavs rookie to drain the triple.

After watching the play, James quickly took to Twitter to react to the wild pass. The Lakers star described it as “simply insane.”

In his postgame presser, Luka Doncic was made aware of LeBron James’ reaction. The Mavs star hasn’t checked social media yet since he was playing dominoes on his phone against his dad, and so he was both shocked and delighted when he heard about the compliments from the Lakers forward.

“That’s impressive. For him to tweet that, watching the game, it’s impressive,” Doncic shared, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Considering that the Mavs are one of the Lakers’ biggest threats for a playoff and play-in spot, it’s definitely surprising that James heaped praise on Luka Doncic. But then again, it just goes to show the respect he has for the Slovenian.

Sure enough, though, James wouldn’t want Doncic to do that against them if ever they meet in the Play-In.