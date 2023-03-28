Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is a magician. For those who are doubting that, just look at his latest pass against the Indiana Pacers that shocked even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Late in the third quarter after recovering the ball, Doncic found himself trapped near the sidelines on the right side of the court. Two Pacers players were not giving him room to pass the ball at all, then suddenly he jumped and threw a bullet pass to the other end of the floor where Jaden Hardy was free and open to take a shot.

Hardy didn’t waste Doncic’s effort and made the triple to extend their lead 86-69.

After seeing the incredible play from Luka Doncic, LeBron James couldn’t help but heap praise on the Mavs star. Dallas may be a threat to the Lakers in their playoff bid, so James shouldn’t have been supporting their rivals. Nonetheless, it’s hard to ignore unbelievable plays like that, even from LeBron.

James called the pass “SIMPLY INSANE” as he was unable to contain his amusement over what just happened.

Can we really blame James for having that kind of reaction? Even the broadcasters couldn’t believe that Doncic pulled off such pass considering his situation. It would have been understandable if he was forced to a turnover at that moment, but he didn’t give up and instead provided fans with a magical moment

Dallas really needed that display of grit from Doncic as they attempt to get back to Play-In contention. Hopefully, their 127-104 win is just the start of a fiery run to end the campaign.