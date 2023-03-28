Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Even Luka Doncic himself couldn’t believe his insane pass to Jaden Hardy during the Dallas Mavericks-Indiana Pacers game on Monday. However, Doncic is certain about one thing: it’s one of the best assists he has ever thrown.

Doncic admitted as much in his postgame presser following the Mavs’ crucial 127-104 win over the Pacers. The Slovenian star shared that he is also wondering how the hell did he pull the pass off, but overall, he’s just glad it worked and Hardy made the 3-point shot off his pass.

“Probably one of the best passes I made for me. So you know, I’m just glad it went through,” Doncic said as he explained that “deep concentration” may have played a role in his success with the pass, per reporter Landon Thomas.

True enough, it could very well be described as one of Luka Doncic’s best passes, if not the best. Even Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could only laugh after witnessing the ridiculous dime, saying that it’s “simply insane.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For those who missed it, Doncic pulled off the assist late in the third quarter of the game. After recovering the ball, he found himself trapped near the sidelines in the right wing with two Pacers guarding him. Then out of nowhere, he suddenly jumped and threw a bullet pass all the way to the other end where Jaden Hardy was waiting, widely open to take the shot.

WHAT A DIME BY LUKA DONCIC 🤯pic.twitter.com/ZobHR2QbvH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 28, 2023

It’s definitely the best play of the game, and we won’t be surprised if it ends up on the NBA’s weekly highlight reel.

Doncic is definitely a magician for that.