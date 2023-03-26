Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been the subject of many discussions of late. From his chippiness with opposing players to fine-worthy gestures toward referees the superstar guard has been stirring up significant controversy with his antics.

Most recently, the 24-year-old raised eyebrows with his post-game comments following Dallas’ loss to the Charlotte Hornets Friday evening. During his media session, Doncic bluntly voiced that he’s frustrated with how things have played out for the Mavericks this season.

"It's really frustrating. I think you can see it with me on the court. Sometimes, I don't feel it's me, just being out there." -Luka on if this is the "most frustrated" he's been following Mavs' loss to Hornets (via @GrantAfseth) pic.twitter.com/qUWIdKczZK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 25, 2023

In response to his comments, head coach Jason Kidd came to the defense of the franchise cornerstone, suggesting that it took courage for him to publicly say what he did.

“You have to give him credit for saying that. He’s human. He spoke his truth. … As an organization, our job is to help, so we’re helping. Hopefully you see that smile today and that swagger. I’ll bet that you see it,” Kidd said regarding Luka Doncic, via Callie Caplan of Dallas Morning News

After having gone all the way to the Western Conference Finals in 2021-22, thus far, the Mavs’ follow-up campaign in 2022-23 has proven to be quite a letdown. Through 74 games played, Dallas finds itself sporting a sub-.500 record of 36-38. They are currently stationed on the outside looking in on a play-in spot, as they reside in the 11 seed out in the Western Conference standings.

Despite their best efforts to bolster their talent pool with a mid-season blockbuster trade for All-Star Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks are still struggling mightily. Since the transaction, Dallas has gone 8-12 and has dropped six of their last eight outings.