Luka Doncic is a gift that keeps on giving — or assisting — for the Dallas Mavericks. He added yet another to his ever-growing montage of highlight-worthy passes Wednesday night during the first quarter of a road game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Here is Luka Doncic catching the Pelicans flatfooted with a zipper of a no-look pass to a rolling Dwight Powell.

Another angle of Luka's no-look dime to Dwight Powell 😲pic.twitter.com/nrM0Vn3kL2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 9, 2023

That’s substance and style in one heck of an assist from Doncic, who will always find ways to make defenders pay when they’re not reading the play right.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It was also cool to see how the play developed. Doncic got a nice screen before getting a handoff from Powell, who then sneakily rolled from way behind the 3-point line to the basket without seeing any resistance from the Pelicans. You can see Powell all alone in the shaded area before Luka Doncic even threw him the pass. Everyone’s attention was on Doncic, while Powell pranced his way to the rim like he was not an off-ball threat at all.

Doncic’s court-vision and awareness are simply on another level. It’s one thing to draw up plays and it’s another to actually execute them on the floor and the Mavs are just lucky to have someone like Luka Doncic to run the offense the way he’s been doing it.

Unfortunately for the Mavs, Doncic is not going to finish the game due to a left thigh issue that forced him out of the contest.

Doncic entered the Pelicans game averaging 33.3 points and 8.0 assists per outing.