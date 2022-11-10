By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Published 20 hours ago



Kristaps Porzingis’ partnership with Luka Doncic may not have panned out the way he imagined it would be, but the now Washington Wizards forward has nothing but respect for the Dallas Mavericks superstar.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, ahead of their showdown with the Mavs on Thursday, Porzingis talked about the Doncic and how special he is. Luka is off to a hot start this 2022-23 season, but KP is the least surprised by his incredible showing since he knows very well what the Slovenian sensation is capable of.

Porzingis shared how he used to play one-on-one with Doncic with the Mavs, and there he saw what makes the youngster really special.

“He’s just the complete package of a player. He makes it look so easy to where you’re like why aren’t other guys doing this? But that’s why he’s Luka, that’s why he’s special,” Porzingis said, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports.

Sure enough, no one can deny what Kristaps Porzingis said. While Luka Doncic’s 3-point shooting leaves much to be desired, he still find ways to score. He is basically unguardable, which is why he is currently leading the league in scoring.

The Wizards will certainly be cautious of the Mavs superstar when they meet at Capital One Arena. Maybe KP is hoping that his experience playing with the Mavs will help him in limiting Doncic’s production, but then again as he himself suggested, that is easier said than done considering what Luka can do with the ball on his hands.