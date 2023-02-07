The Dallas Mavericks are a whole different beast now that Kyrie Irving is in the picture. The Mavs were already a title contender with Luka Doncic at the helm, but now that Kyrie has arrived, it increases this team’s championship odds significantly.

Dallas head coach Jason Kidd seems to think so. The Hall of Famer had nothing but high praise for his team’s successful coup on Kyrie. However, he has made one thing abundantly clear: the Mavs are still “Luka’s team.”

Simply put, Irving was brought in to help Doncic. It’s not the other way around. Luka is the Mavs’ cornerstone superstar and the arrival of Kyrie does not change this one bit.

Be that as it may, Kidd still gave his new star his flowers. According to the 49-year-old, he is amazed by what Irving can do with a basketball:

“I couldn’t do the things that he can do,” Kidd said, via Rachel Nichols of Showtime Sports. “His finishing is unbelievable…. and just his dribbling skills, I could only go straight, he can go left, right and backward.”

Given that both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are ball-dominant guards, it makes sense that people have begun questioning their fit alongside each other. Chemistry is going to be one of the biggest issues this team will face, but for his part, coach Kidd seems confident that the Mavs will be able to find a way to make things work. After all, they have no other choice after going all-in on Kyrie.