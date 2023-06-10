Luka Doncic is putting on the work this offseason, and his latest transformation has Dallas Mavericks fans believing that he'll be competing for MVP in the 2023-24 season.

Doncic went viral on Friday after he shared a photo of him looking skinny. Everyone knows he has been really focusing on his conditioning this offseason after a forgettable campaign with the Mavs, and clearly, it's paying off for the Slovenian superstar.

Luka Doncic has been putting in that offseason work 👀 (via @luka7doncic/ IG) pic.twitter.com/FMHJ5BkME0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 9, 2023

Naturally, Mavs fans are hyped at the sight of Luka Doncic getting into the best shape of his life. Dallas really needs Luka to elevate his play next season as they look to make the playoffs and avoid a repeat of what happened in 2022-23, and sure enough, the superstar is on the right track.

Several Dallas faithful couldn't help but predict an MVP season for Doncic with his transformation, while others simply sent a warning to the NBA about a slimmer and better Luka.

“The league better be scared. We never saw Luka in this kinda of shape,” one commenter said. Another fan said, “MVP season on the way.”

“Yeah it's over for rest of the league. MVP & first [ring] season is loading for Luka,” a supporter added.

A fourth fan shared, “A in-shape luka is a scary sight for the NBA.”

Of course it remains to be seen how Doncic's improved conditioning will impact his play on the court. But still, we can't blame fans for being this excited and ecstatic. If Doncic is already a problem when he's not in his best shape, imagine what he can do if he's in better condition.