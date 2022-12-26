By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic showed his respect and admiration for LeBron James after beating the Los Angeles Lakers star during their Christmas Day showdown.

Doncic and co. erased an 11-point halftime deficit and turned it into a 19-point lead after dropping 51 points on LeBron and the Lakers in the third quarter. The Mavs eventually sealed the 124-115 win, piling more misery on the Purple and Gold who have now lost their fourth straight outing.

Despite the Lakers’ struggles this season–highlighted even more during their meeting–it didn’t stop Doncic from showing love to LeBron. He shared that it’s an incredible honor to face the NBA legend on Christmas Day, not to mention on primetime TV in Slovenia where his family and friends got to see him go toe-to-toe with his childhood hero.

“It was amazing, especially the primetime in Slovenia. All my friends and family can watch, but to go against a guy like this, his 18th year and he’s [almost] 38 on a Christmas game, it’s amazing to see him play and just go against him. It’s incredible,” Doncic said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James have constantly shown their admiration for each other in recent years, so it’s not a surprise why there’s a ton of respect between the two players. After the Mavs’ win on Sunday, they were also spotted sharing a moment and hugging each other while laughing.

Fortunately for NBA fans, the Mavs and Lakers still have three meetings this 2022-23 season, so we’ll get to see more Luka vs. LeBron matchups. Luka took the first game, but as usual with LeBron, it’s just hard to write him off even with LA struggling.