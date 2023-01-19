Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks suffered a huge blow in December when Maxi Kleber went down with a hamstring injury. There was some fear that the 30-year-old could be out for the remainder of the season for the Mavs with a torn hamstring. However, Kleber himself has recently refuted these claims as he provided an optimistic update on his rehab process.

Kleber went into detail as he explained the nature of his injury and the steps he has been taking on his road to recovery. While the 6-foot-10 power forward refused to provide a firm timeline on his comeback, Kleber did hint at an imminent return:

“Yeah, I’m not out for the season,” Kleber said. “I can’t give an exact date but I hope I’m gonna be back within the next week — preferably before All-Star break.”

"Yeah, I'm not out for the season." Maxi gives an update on his injury and status post-surgery. #MFFL | @dallasmavs on @BallySportsSW 📺 | @MaxiKleberpic.twitter.com/LTnoAbL8gR — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) January 19, 2023

There’s no denying that Luka Doncic could use all the help he could get right now. He’s been carrying the load for the Mavs for pretty much the whole season, and it is clear that he needs his teammates to step up big time. Maxi Kleber is no star, but his return to the lineup should be a difference-maker for both Dallas and Doncic.

It is worth noting, however, that Kleber’s update is a bit confusing. He did say that he aims to be back “within the next week,” but he also stated that he hopes to return before the All-Star break, which isn’t until a month from today. That’s a pretty long window, but what is clear is that Kleber is trending in the right direction.