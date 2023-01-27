Luka Doncic, who previously suffered an ankle injury on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns, has been ruled out for the Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz clash on Saturday, per Adrian Wojnarowski. However, Doncic’s injury is considered to be mild and he’s listed as day-to-day. Mavs’ head coach Jason Kidd recently addressed Doncic’s ankle ailment, per Callie Caplan.

“He was smiling, and he was happy for his teammates, saying DP made some big free throws and…that missed free throw rebound,” Kidd said of Doncic. Kidd’s update on Luka’s post-injury attitude likely bodes well for a quick return.

Luka Doncic has been one of the best players in the NBA throughout the 2022-2023 season. He’s helped to keep Dallas afloat in the Western Conference. Doncic is averaging an extremely impressive 33 points per game on 50 percent field goal and 35 percent three-point shooting. Luka is also dishing out over 8 assists and grabbing 9 rebounds per game.

But a primary subject of discussion has been Doncic’s workload. He’s played no shortage of minutes which has people around the NBA world wondering if his body can hold up throughout the season and playoffs. Fortunately, this ankle injury doesn’t seem to be too serious. However, the Mavs would benefit from adding depth and giving Doncic extra rest to preserve him for a potential NBA playoff run.

For now, he will focus on getting healthy and returning to game-action. The Mavs will attempt to defeat the Jazz on Saturday amid Luka Doncic’s absence.

