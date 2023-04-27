Mavs owner Mark Cuban loved how Giannis Antetokounmpo responded to a reporter following Game 5.

The Bucks were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs in five games after an overtime loss to the Miami Heat in a result not many expected at all prior to the series.

Antetokounmpo notably didn’t have his best performance and when asked by a reporter post-game if he considered the season a failure, proceeded to go on a rant with many in the sports world praising his response.

Cuban was one of them and even believes the Greek superstar’s response is something everyone involved in sports journalism should take notes from.

“Great response @Giannis_An34 This response should be required viewing for every sports media member and sports journalism teacher and student,” Cuban tweeted. “Headline seeking questions that look good in a tweet are what sports media has devolved to far too often. It’s also on @espn and @tnt to not accept this as state of the art.

“Of course not all sportswriters or beat writers fall into this category, And difficult questions that require difficult answers need to be part of the game. But gotcha questions are still far more common than insightful questions. And questions about actual basketball strategy are rare. How far away are we from @sportswriterGPT being a better source of post game questions ? It will be interesting to see where this side of the industry goes.”

When a fan asked Cuban why it was deemed an insensitive question, the Mavs boss further responded:

“Have you ever been in a media room after a heart breaking series loss? You can feel the disappointment. It’s hushed. It’s tense. That’s what makes the question ridiculously bad,” Cuban replied. “Particularly since he asked the same question last year. A good reporter uses empathy and understands the circumstances and realizes there are an unlimited number of ways to ask the same question that doesn’t put the recipient on the defensive.

“But that doesn’t happen nearly as often as it used to. And I don’t blame the reporter. They don’t get rewarded for asking great questions that elicit greet answers on more than one question. Their bosses need revenue so everyone can keep their jobs. Giannis asked the most insightful question when he asked the questioner if he had gotten a raise this year. Chances are slim in the media industry and most likely he is happy to ask whatever questions put him in a position to keep his job.”