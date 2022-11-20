Published November 20, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks scored a big win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, 127-99. Luka Doncic came up with another masterful performance in the victory, amassing a mind-blowing 33-point triple-double. Despite doing all he can to defeat a Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets side, however, the Mavs superstar still had some love for his Slovenian teammate Vlatko Cancar.

Cancar, who is now in his fourth year with the Nuggets, played 23 minutes during Friday’s contest, scoring eight points on 3-of-7 shooting. For his part, Doncic thought that his compatriot deserved at least one more shot. This was after seeing Denver guard Bones Hyland ball-hog his way to a contested 3-point attempt:

A hilarious moment from last night game 😂 Luka yelled at Bones Hyland to pass the ball to his 🇸🇮 national team teammate Vlatko Čančar who plays…for the Nuggets. After Bones played iso ball for 15 secs pic.twitter.com/mLLTaittKt — Iztok Franko (@iztok_franko) November 19, 2022

You can clearly hear Luka screaming from the bench as he put his arm up in frustration. He obviously wasn’t happy with the fact that Hyland kept the rock for 15 seconds only to end the play with an ill-advised shot over two Mavs defenders. He could have passed the ball to Cancar, who would have gotten an open look. This is exactly what Luka Doncic had in mind, and he wasn’t shy about letting Hyland know.

To be fair to Hyland, the Nuggets sophomore guard had another memorable outing on Friday. He scored 17 points off the bench while dishing out six assists. He did go 5-of-16 from the field, though, and as Luka made it abundantly clear, perhaps Bones might want to work on his shot selection moving forward. One thing you can say about this kid is that he definitely isn’t shy from pulling the trigger.