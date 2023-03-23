During the Dallas Mavericks’ loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, controversial Grizzlies swingman Dillon Brooks once again made NBA headlines, as he earned his 18th technical foul by celebrating a dunk and directing a taunt towards Mavs swingman Theo Pinson.

Following the taunt, Brooks directed a few choice words at Pinson, telling the fifth-year pro that “he was a great player. Now he gets paid to cheerlead.”

From last night: Dillon Brooks said his dunk celebration was directed at Mavericks' Theo Pinson "Same class, I grew up watching him play. He was a great player. Now he gets paid to cheerlead." Landed him his 18th technical foul pic.twitter.com/ut4nhnCVKD — Avery Braxton (@Brax_Avery) March 21, 2023

With the NBA becoming more and more like the WWE this season, with players focusing on using podcasts as platforms to weigh in on the state of the NBA or direct shots at each other, the comments by Brooks are unsurprising.

As is the response from Pinson nearly a day later, in which he took to his Run Your Race podcast to respond to Brooks and question the 27-year-old’s motivation for making those comments.

For Theo Pinson, the answer not only is about Dillon Brooks playing into a villain role.

He also believes that a factor likely lies in the past, as he faced Brooks in college and got the better of him in the Final Four in 2017.

In that matchup, the North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Oregon Ducks to eventually win the NCAA championship. Brooks would score 10 points in the loss while shooting 2-11 from the field but had two steals and a block. Pinson scored eight points on 2-8 shooting from the field but had eight rebounds and five assists.

“My man gets 30 minutes a game,” Pinson says. “I don’t get 30 minutes a game. I’m pretty sure — I’m pretty confident in myself — that I could do what you do, or better, if I had the same opportunity.”

“If we were matched up mano y mano,” Pinson continues. “I’m winning that matchup.”