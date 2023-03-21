ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

With a few taunting gestures toward the Dallas Mavericks bench, Dillon Brooks earned himself a suspension on Monday night. The Memphis Grizzlies wing drew a technical foul, his 18th of the season, garnering him his second suspension in the month of March.

Brooks threw down a highlight dunk on Maxi Kleber before goading the Mavs bench with a mocking celebration that drew the ire of veteran referee Tony Brothers.

Dillon Brooks picked up his 18th technical foul of the season for taunting the Mavs bench after this dunk. Brooks will likely be suspended for the Grizzlies next game.pic.twitter.com/EDc7R7IVcb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 21, 2023

He later clarified the true target of his mockery wasn’t one of the high profile players like Luka Doncic, but rather Mavs reserve Theo Pinson.

“I just wanted to let him know he’s a cheerleader,” said Dillon Brooks to a room full of reporters asking about the incident after the game.

The two have some shared history. They were both from the 2014 high school recruiting class, with Pinson regarded by ESPN’s recruiting list as a top-10 prospect. Dillon Brooks was left unranked. They also faced off in the Final Four back in 2017, with Pinson and the North Carolina Tar Heels knocking off Brooks’ Oregon Ducks.

“That was it. Same class, I grew up watching him play and he was a great player. And now, he gets paid to cheerlead. I love it,” he continued.

From last night: Dillon Brooks said his dunk celebration was directed at Mavericks' Theo Pinson "Same class, I grew up watching him play. He was a great player. Now he gets paid to cheerlead." Landed him his 18th technical foul pic.twitter.com/ut4nhnCVKD — Avery Braxton (@Brax_Avery) March 21, 2023

Theo Pinson later reacted to the news, taking it in stride rather than escalating things further.

I got some real estate I see..😂 https://t.co/V81QyWfxbf — Theo pinson (@tpinsonn) March 21, 2023

Dillon Brooks ultimately got the last laugh given that the Grizzlies won a 112-108 bout against the Mavs, who were playing without Luka Doncic for a fifth-straight game. With Ja Morant rumored to be set for a return on Wednesday, missing Brooks for one game won’t be the worst thing in the world.