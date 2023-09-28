On Thursday, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Taylor Swift should break up with Travis Kelce and date a player on the Mavs. Kelce, who's been romantically linked to Swift, provided the perfect solution for Cuban. The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond.

@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day! 😎 — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) September 28, 2023

Cuban, who's always thinking financially, explained why Swift should date a Mavs player and ditch Kelce on ESPN First Take.

“Like literally, she impacts economies when she brings her tour to a city,” Cuban said. “She is literally the most popular artist on the planet right now, not even close. So what I'm going to tell ya, Taylor, if you are listening sorry Travis, break up with him. I got a bunch of good looking, single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu, I gotchu.”

Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship

Swift is one of the most popular stars in the world. She originally made a name for herself in country music before later switching over to the pop genre. She's amassed a massive fanbase who always have her back.

Kelce, on the other hand, is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. The Chiefs star is well-known among football fans, but now he's becoming especially relevant in pop culture thanks to Swift.

It's unclear how serious the two really are. Taylor Swift is expected to attend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs' Week 4 contest on Sunday though. Kansas City performed at an elite level in Week 3 when Swift came to the game, so perhaps she will continue to be a good luck charm for KC.