Everyone is sharing their thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Swift broke the internet by attending the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 game with the Kelce family and she watched Travis help KC earn a victory over the Chicago Bears. Mark Cuban is the latest person to weigh in on the Swift-Kelce relationship. The Dallas Mavericks owner made a surprising request to Taylor Swift that won't please Travis Kelce.

“Like literally, she impacts economies when she brings her tour to a city,” Cuban said on ESPN First Take, via ClutchPoints. “She is literally the most popular artist on the planet right now, not even close. So what I'm going to tell ya, Taylor, if you are listening sorry Travis, break up with him. I got a bunch of good looking, single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu, I gotchu.”

Mark Cuban's Taylor Swift plea

Cuban isn't a billionaire by accident. He's always in a financial state of mind. Cuban understands that Taylor Swift is beloved by many, and having her attend Mavs games if she dated a player on the team would benefit the Mavericks' financial situation.

Cuban should not get his hopes up though. Taylor Swift was already hanging out with Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, during the game. She is also expected to attend the Chiefs' Week 4 game.

Only Kelce and Swift know if the relationship is serious. That isn't something for us to speculate on. But it's clear the two have something so the odds of Taylor Swift ditching Travis Kelce for a Mavs player, or anyone for that matter, appear to be slim for now.