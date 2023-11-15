Dereck Lively has emerged as not just the Dallas Mavericks secret weapon in 2023-24, but a future star in the NBA

The Dallas Mavericks have begun the 2023-24 season on a high note. Luka Doncic is playing at an elite level, Kyrie Irving has stepped up in recent action, and the entire roster is displaying signs of promise. One specific player, rookie Dereck Lively, has been especially important to the Mavs so far.

One of the primary questions facing the Mavs was their defense. It's one thing to lack skill on defense, but the Mavs don't have much size. Lively answers both of those concerns.

At 19-years old, Lively is already emerging as a future star. The 7'1 big man is talented and certainly provides a tremendous mixture of size and skill. In fact, the Mavs probably wouldn't be where they are without Lively's contributions.

Dereck Lively making a difference for Mavs

Lively missed a recent game against the Toronto Raptors. Dallas ended up losing the game 127-116. The Mavs' interior defense was no match for Toronto, surrendering far too many points in the paint.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd addressed the impact of Lively's absence following the loss.

“We miss him a lot, there was no one in the paint tonight and that just shows how important he is to our team,” Kidd said, via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life.

Lively's numbers aren't jaw-dropping. He is averaging 8.8 points per game on 71.4 percent field goal shooting, taking the majority of his shots near the basket. He is averaging 6.7 rebounds (4.1 defensive, 2.6 offensive) and 1.1 blocks per contest. Lively's presence on defense and on the boards is pivotal for Dallas.

The Mavs may still look to add defensive-first players and/or big men at the trade deadline. Dallas is still giving up a lot of points in the paint, although the defense has displayed signs of improvement.

But Dallas has to be content with Dereck Lively's performance so far. He is one of the most valuable rookies in the NBA. No, he won't have a Victor Wembanyama-like impact, but Lively's contributions cannot be overlooked.

Lively and the Mavs will look to continue playing well against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night as the NBA In-Season Tournament rolls on.