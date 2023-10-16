The Dallas Mavericks haven't had the ideal preseason experience for a team looking to compete in the Western Conference this season. Luka Doncic has been ruled out for the Mavs exhibition finale this Friday, according to Marc Stein.

Kidd also said Kyrie Irving was a full participant today in Dallas' first practice since the team returned from the longest preseason trip in league history. Irving missed two of the three games abroad with left groin soreness. More coverage from me: https://t.co/qalRJrcrJ1 https://t.co/6KmQB0TOZn — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 16, 2023

Doncic's calf strain doesn't appear to be serious or jeopardize his availability for the season opener on October 25th, but Doncic starting the season at potentially less than full strength is a tough blow for the Mavs. Kyrie Irving has also missed two preseason games with a sore left groin, a soft-tissue injury that could potentially linger into the season.

The Mavericks have spent much of the preseason traveling far from home after a 10-plus day trip in the United Arab Emirates and Spain.

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic injury updates

While the statuses of Doncic and Irving will become more clear once the regular season tips off, it's a good sign that Irving is returning to practice at this point. The Mavs have just one preseason game left after a long trip overseas, taking on the Detroit Pistons at home on Friday, October 20th. It would be surprising to see Irving suit up for that game, as the Mavericks will likely want to exercise caution with the 2023-24 regular season right around the corner.

The Mavs will head to San Antonio to take on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in the season opener on October 25th. While both Doncic and Irving are expected to be available for the opener, we'll have more updates on the injury status of Luka Doncic and his calf strain and Kyrie Irving and his sore left groin as they become available.