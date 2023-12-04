One of the Mavs players currently buried on the depth chart is Josh Green, and he is the young player on the roster who deserves more time.

The Dallas Mavericks have been defying the odds so far. as they are currently fourth in the Western Conference with an 11-7 record. After missing the play-in tournament last year, the Mavs are looking like they are finding their stride with head coach Jason Kidd, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as the catalysts of their squad. Doncic has been on a tear once again as a legitimate candidate for MVP, while Irving is on pace to become an All-Star in Indianapolis.

After their top two players, their rotation does not seem set yet, so Kidd will still need to find the right guys to complement their core. One individual who deserves more minutes, especially as a starter, is Mavs' 3-and-D stud, Josh Green. In Green's first two seasons, he received sporadic minutes for Dallas, but he had a semi-breakout year in 2023, and the legitimate breakout campaign must come in 2024.

Why Mavs' youngster Josh Green deserves more minutes?

Josh Green, 23, has played in all 18 games so far this season, but he has started only five games for Dallas. Kidd has been heavily reliant on Derrick Jones Jr. and Grant Williams at the forward positions, but that does not seem to be a long-term recipe for success. Kidd has not been experimenting with huge changes in his combinations because they have been winning games consistently.

However, if the Mavs want to upset a powerhouse in a seven-game series in April or May, Kidd must slot Josh Green in the starting 3 spot and play him over 30 minutes a night.

The major advantage of Green over the other possible choices is his ability to be a secondary playmaker alongside Doncic and Irving. If you look at the up-and-coming franchises like the Oklahoma City Thunder or Orlando Magic, these units have at least three or four shot creators on the floor at all times.

When it's Doncic, Irving, Jones Jr., Williams, and Dereck Lively II, the three latter individuals will be heavily reliant on the shot creation of the two stars. When Green is the one at the 3, there are possessions wherein he can run some pick-and-roll action or give him a clear space to attack the rim and score a bucket. This was very evident last year when Green was showcasing his scoring ability as he scored over 20 points in a bevy of contests.

There was even a game three-game stretch when Josh Green eclipsed the 20-point mark in all three contests, so his scoring and playmaking are incredible.

Moreover, his foundation and calling card that NBA pundits know is his defensive prowess. Josh Green will not be afraid to guard anyone, and he can do it at a spectacular level. Even in the FIBA World Cup, Green was guarding his own teammate, Luka Doncic, when Australia battled Slovenia, and he did a phenomenal job at it.

In a playoff series, you need someone with limited holes and liabilities in their repertoire because coaches will expose anyone on that stage. Green has shown continuous improvement in his arsenal every year he has played in the NBA, so the Mavs fans are waiting for what is in store for the 2023-24 run.

Aside from the excellent defensive instincts and respectable offensive bag, Green is also a brilliant off-ball cutter and mover, which is a paramount attribute for a wing that will play almost the game alongside Doncic and Irving. Locking him up for 3 years, $41 million was a steal, and the Mavs fanbase will find out why when he receives 30-35 minutes a night.