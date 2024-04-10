UFC 300's fight card was built to be pure entertainment, and few in the history of mixed martial arts are as entertaining in the octagon as Max Holloway. Nicknamed “Blessed,” Max Holloway's net worth in 2024 is $6 million, a relatively high number for a UFC fighter, but it is because he always puts on a show when he steps into the octagon. In this article, we are going to take a closer look at Holloway and how he came to his wealth.
Max Holloway's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $6 million
Reports on Max Holloway's net worth vary anywhere from $2 million to $6 million, but because of his lengthy career, it is safe to assume that it is on the higher end. This is according to sites including fanarch.com and sportskeeda.com.
Holloway has done well for himself in the UFC. He made his debut in the company at age 20 as the youngest fighter on the UFC roster. That has given him plenty of time to not only make a career for himself but make a good amount of money along the way, too.
It helps that Holloway always delivers incredible performances because of his striking. He is arguably the best boxer in the history of the UFC. That is something that he has claimed himself (in the middle of a fight), and something that is backed up by the numbers.
Holloway's 3,197 significant strikes landed are the most in UFC history, and he has 1,301 more significant strikes landed than the next closest striker ever. Holloway's 3,441 total strikes landed are also the most in UFC history.
Blessed attacks with unmatched volume and precision, which wears down his opponents and has earned him a number of performance bonuses. Holloway has six Fight of the Night bonuses, four Performance of the Night bonuses, and one Knockout of the Night Bonus.
In addition to his in-octagon work, Holloway has his fair share of endorsement deals. Holloway is sponsored by Reebok, Budweiser, and Manscaped. He even has a popular Youtube channel called BlessedMMA that brings in additional income.
Holloway is the pride of Hawaii, and that has made him a popular fighter. The entire state is behind him, but his popularity has grown beyond that and made him one of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC.
Max Holloway's career
Max Holloway wasted no time making a name for himself in the fight game. He amassed a 4-0 amateur record by the time he was 19, and that afforded him a shot in the UFC. Holloway made his promotional debut at UFC 143, where he lost to Dustin Poirier, another young, up-and-coming fighter who would eventually go on to become a legend.
Holloway would win his next three fights before losing his next two, with the latter coming against Conor McGregor. McGregor was another young UFC fighter who happened to go through Holloway while making a run to the top, but after that setback, no one could stop Blessed.
Holloway won his next 13 fights, the third-longest win streak in UFC history. Along the way, he beat legends like Charles Oliveira and Jeremy Stevens. Holloway won the interim title at featherweight over Anthony Pettis before he fought Jose Also in a unification bout to become the Undisputed Featherweight Champion. He beat Aldo at UFC 212 and officially established himself as one of the best featherweights ever.
Holloway successfully defended his belt twice before he was given a revenge bout against Poirier. Poirier had moved up to lightweight by that point, and the fight at UFC 236 was for the interim belt in that division. Unfortunately, Poirier had Holloway's number and again beat him.
Blessed next faced Frankie Edgar at UFC 240, where he defended his belt for a third time. Holloway lost the Featherweight Championship to Alexander Volkanovski, a fighter who would go on to beat him three total times. Holloway has won four of his last five fights, though. With wins over Calvin Kattar, Yair Rodriguez, Arnold Allen, and the Korean Zombie, and Holloway's only loss in that span coming to Volkanovski, Holloway has now set himself up for another shot at the title.
That will likely be coming sooner than later (against Ilia Topuria, who beat Volkanovski at UFC 298), but Holloway will first fight for a non-title belt. Holloway is slated to go toe-to-toe with Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, with the Baddest M*****f***** belt on the line in what is one of the biggest UFC events ever. The BMF belt is supposed to signify the company's biggest badass, and the UFC 300 bout between Holloway and Gaethje will be an all-out war.
Like Holloway, Gaethje is known for incredible striking and an uber-aggressive approach. Both fighters are worthy of title shots in their respective divisions, but they were willing to challenge themselves at the UFC's biggest event ever.
Many are predicting Gaethje to come out with a win, but you truly can't count out Holloway. He only has four losses since 2013, three of which are to Volkanovski (who has a case as the greatest featherweight ever), and the fourth coming against Poirier (who will likely fight for the lightweight title this summer).
Holloway is truly a UFC legend. His 21 UFC wins are the eighth most ever, his 10 knockout wins are the seventh most ever, and Holloway is third all-time for in-octagon time (7:26:10). Holloway's style, combined with his longevity at the highest level, make him one the best UFC fighters ever, but were you surprised by his net worth?