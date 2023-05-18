Max unveiled the official teaser for its new Steven Soderbergh limited series Full Circle on Thursday. The streamer also announced the premiere date for the show, which will be Thursday, July 13, when the first two episodes in the six-episode series will drop. Two episodes per week will continue releasing after that, building to the finale on Thursday, July 27.

The logline for the series describes it as “An investigation into a botched kidnapping [that] uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” As the teaser ominously warns “Everything is connected.”

Steven Soderbergh, the director of such films as Ocean’s 11 and Traffic, helms the limited release — which seems to be right up his alley as another strong ensemble drama. The teaser feels very vintage Soderbergh, with lines like “We have so many questions”; “I think it’s going to be a day full of questions”; “Something ain’t right”; “I’m scared”; “They’re all hiding sh–“; “you’ve got one priority: take care of them, and they take care of you”; “I’m trying to do the right thing, and you should be too.”

The clip also features Claire Danes running around frantically, which recalls her career-resurrecting role as Carrie Mathison in Homeland.

Ed Solomon is the writer and executive producer of the series, with Casey Silver also executive producing. In addition to Claire Danes, the show also stars such big names as Zazie Beetz, Timothy Olyphant and Dennis Quaid.

With all the heavyweights involved, expectations will be high for Full Circle, one of the first premieres under the newly-rebranded Max banner.