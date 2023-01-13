Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just came up big at the 2023 Golden Globes by giving the Marvel Cinematic Universe its first major acting award, thanks to Angela Bassett’s performance as Queen Ramonda. But it isn’t just the MCU blockbuster film that brought a close to the MCU’s Phase 4 slate of projects. We take a look below at the other big winners of the Golden Globes and why they rightfully deserve the recognition.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and 5 big winners from the 2023 Golden Globes

6. The White Lotus

One of HBO Max’s best offerings last year just hit it big at the Golden Globes. With its unique take on black comedy and drama, The White Lotus’s second season managed to bring home two major awards out of four nominations from the prestigious body. Some of the include Best Miniseries and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Jennifer Coolidge. Rightfully so because the first two seasons of this show managed to draw viewers in with its unique and captivating story, one that will hook anyone after the first episode.

Mike White is so drunk and hilarious. he just called out every famous person in the audience for passing on White Lotus. a true icon lol "I know you all passed! You all passed on this show! So, yes, it's very gratifying to have this moment." #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/a3qh4Sufis — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 11, 2023

And speaking of Coolidge, one will immediately see how performance, as Tanya McQuoid was more deserving than those of the other nominees, such as Claire Danes for Fleishman, Is In Trouble and Daisy Edgar-Jones for Under the Banner of Heaven. Even her profanity-laced speech at the 2023 Golden Globes serves as a passionate showing from the actress that’s borne from The White Lotus’ success on HBO Max.

5. Everything Everywhere All At Once

When compared to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Marvel’s immense machinery, Everything Everywhere All At Once is the little engine that could. With just an overall budget of $14.3 million, this wacky film centered around a middle-aged Chinese immigrant who becomes involved in a battle to save the Multiverse earned more than $103 million worldwide. That kind of achievement just attests to the quality of the story and the cast that made it such a hit.

Congratulations to Ke Huy Quan for winning the 80th Golden Globes' Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once! pic.twitter.com/CYZtNWV15r — TBA Studios (@TBAStudiosPH) January 11, 2023

And speaking of the cast, none stood out the most than Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, who played Evelyn and Waymond Wang respectively. Their impressive performances in Everything Everywhere All At Once earned the former the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy award while Quan bagged Best Supporting Actor recently. Their portrayal of a normal Chinese couple being torn apart by the usual issues of life, laced with the complexity that their daughter is threatening to end all life in the Multiverse, is just proof that this kind of insane concept can bring the gold home if done correctly.

4. The Banshees of Inisherin

Set on a remote island near the coast of Ireland, The Banshees Of Inisherin revolves around the friendship of Pádraic Súilleabháin and Colm Doherty, played by Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell respectively. With these two talented actors heading the cast, the end result is a dark fusion of tragedy and comedy that puts to light the lengths one man will go to create something he will be remembered for.

Enjoy every second of it, Martin McDonagh. Congratulations on your 👏 WIN 👏 for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for the film @banshees_movie! #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/PMrNx62RxE — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

With that premise in mind, plus the powerful performance of the entire case, The Banshees of Inisherin managed to bring home the Golden Globes for Best Musical or Comedy Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor for a Musical or Comedy (Colin Farrell). With those major awards under the film’s belt, the viewing public can be assured that this movie is as powerful as it gets when it comes to the overall story and acting in it.

3. Abbott Elementary

With two seasons under its belt, Abbott Elementary is now on everyone’s radar, especially after bagging several awards from the recently-concluded Golden Globe Awards. The show’s premise centers around a documentary crew covering teachers working at Willard R. Abbott Elementary School, an underfunded and mismanaged institution that caters predominantly to African-American children. With this premise in mind, the way to bring important social issues in an entertaining manner is all set.

Quinta Brunson accepts the award for Best Musical or Comedy Television Series for Abbott Elementary at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/zoSQL0OXgV — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2023

Abbott Elementary’s season two was a resounding success for ABC, as evidenced by all the major awards it brought home from the Golden Globes. These include Best Musical or Comedy TV Series and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV series for Quinta Brunson. Add the fact that this series has been renewed by ABC for a third season and the viewing public will have more reason to watch it now.

2. House of the Dragon

Even if Game of Thrones bombed its popularity because of its last season, the folks over at HBO felt the need to rectify the mistake by unleashing House of the Dragon unto the world. And after a first season that lasted 10 episodes, it’s safe to say that this spin-off series from George R. R. Martin’s work rightfully deserves all the praise it has been getting. Heck, even the recently-concluded Golden Globes think so when House of the Dragon won Best Drama TV Series.

Congratulations to House of the Dragon for winning the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series! pic.twitter.com/QBkWwChbVz — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) January 11, 2023

Thanks to a captivating story that covers the start of the Targaryen’s civil war, also known as the Dance of the Dragons, a strong set of characters, and Ryan Condal’s effort as showrunner, House of the Dragon managed to take away the bad taste left by Game of Thrones’ final season from everyone’s mouth. Instead, it leaves the promise of a more exciting future ahead of the franchise as upcoming seasons will show the eventual weakening of House Targaryen and its effect on the Seven Kingdoms. Of course, this won’t be the last Golden Globe HoD will win if it keeps this kind of great pace in the years to come.

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

For the longest time, people have always seen the Marvel Cinematic Universe and all of the projects under it as mere entertainment fodder that draws billions of revenue from the public. At the same time, the quality of these films, limited series, and the performances of the people in them have left a lot to desire from. Well, that all changed when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever bagged the MCU’s first major acting award when Angela Bassett won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Ramonda.

Angela Bassett honors the late Chadwick Boseman during her #GoldenGlobes acceptance speech for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.pic.twitter.com/7eEzQOd9fM — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) January 11, 2023

With this kind of momentum behind it, plus its impending premiere on Disney Plus, the Black Panther sequel is sure to drive up interest in its race toward the Oscars. And with the awards season well underway, there’s more reason to catch the MCU film and all the other entries up in the list above.