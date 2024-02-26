The final installment in Ti West‘s X trilogy for A24, MaXXXine, has gotten a huge update.
After the first two films in the trilogy, X and Pearl, were released in 2022, the third film has taken a while to come out. Speaking to What's Under the Bed, West revealed that the film is almost done with editing.
“I don't know what I can tell you. I mean, it's come along. I'm almost done editing it, so it's on its way. So far, so good,” West said.
However, he wants audiences to experience the film knowing as little as possible. “I feel like so many movies now, you know everything about them,” he confessed. “And surely, whenever the trailer comes out for this movie, they always give away too much. There's something kinda nice about not knowing a lot about it.”
MaXXXine
MaXXXine is the third installment in Ti West's X trilogy. It continues the story of Maxine (Mia Goth) after the events of X. She moves to Los Angeles in the '80s and attempts to become an actress. Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon also star in the film.
The first two films in the trilogy, X and Pearl, were huge hits for A24. The inaugural film featured the likes of Jenna Ortega and Kid Cudi in the ensemble alongside Goth. Later in the year, Pearl, a prequel, was released with Goth returning.
X made nearly $15 million worldwide at the box office. Pearl made nearly $10 million. For two films with small budgets, these were both successes for A24.