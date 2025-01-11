ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Maya Joint plays Jessica Pegula in the first round of the 2025 Australian Open. Our Australian Open odds series has our Joint-Pegula prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Joint-Pegula.

This is a highly intriguing first-round match at the Australian Open. There are a lot of compelling clashes in the Round of 128, and this one might show us how ready a teenager is for the big stage in women's tennis. Maya Joint is an 18-year-old Australian who will be playing before a home crowd in Melbourne. Young athletes in high-profile situations could ride the wave of adrenaline and play beyond their years, or they could get swallowed up by nerves and perform well below their best. Joint gives the appearance of someone who, win or lose, will put up a good fight. She got everyone's attention by beating former major champion Sofia Kenin 3 and 1 in a warm-up tournament preceding this Australian Open. Joint already has a WTA Tour semifinal result on her resume. This appearance in the main draw of Australia represents her second main draw at a major tournament, her first one being last August's U.S. Open in New York.

Joint is collecting experiences and is learning how to play. We will see how steep her learning curve is when she takes on a highly credentialed opponent who has every reason to be optimistic at the start of the 2025 season.

Jessica Pegula entered the 2024 U.S. Open as one of the best players on tour without a major semifinal to her credit. Pegula not only made that semifinal; she went one better and went all the way to the final, losing to Aryna Sabalenka. Pegula changed coaches and found a way to improve her serve, getting more free points from a shot which had not been especially strong earlier in her career. Pegula put together a really good summer hardcourt season. She came to New York for the U.S. Open on the heels of an excellent tournament in Cincinnati, where she met Sabalenka in the final. That U.S. Open result didn't come out of nowhere; it was part of a process of clear-cut improvement. Jessica Pegula now intends to take the one remaining step she hasn't yet taken, and win a first major championship. This match against Joint offers a fascinating contrast in terms of the career evolution of two players. Both are growing, but the standards of success are different given that Joint's career is just starting, while Pegula is at the stage where it's time to win big titles before she loses a step.

Here are the Joint-Pegula Australian Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Australian Open Odds: Joint-Pegula Odds

Game Spread:

Joint +4.5 (+104)

Pegula -4.5 (-138)

Moneyline:

Joint +310

Pegula -400

To Win First Set:

Joint +240

Pegula -310

Total Games In Match:

Over 20.5 (-110)

Under 20.5 (-120)

Total Games Won:

Joint over 8.5 (-118)

Joint under 8.5 (-112)

Pegula over 12.5 (-102)

Pegula under 12.5 (-132)

How to Watch Australian Open

Time: 1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Maya Joint Will Win

Joint has serious game. She is playing in front of supportive fans. She arrives at this tournament in good form. She can cover the spread as long as she keeps each set close.

Why Jessica Pegula Will Win

Jessica Pegula played the best tennis of her career last summer. She should be confident against a younger player who might have to learn a few lessons before she thrives at a higher level.

Final Joint-Pegula Prediction & Pick

We will lean to Pegula, but we recommend you observe this match and gather information on the players, rather than make a pre-match bet.

Final Joint-Pegula Prediction & Pick: Pegula -4.5