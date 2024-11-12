This year marks 102 years of sisterhood, leadership, and service for the women of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. These ladies have lived up to their motto, “Greater Service, Greater Progress,” through their numerous national initiatives and positive contributions to their communities. In honor of Founder’s Day, here are five notable women of SGRho.

Hattie McDaniel

Hattie McDaniel was a comedian, singer-songwriter, and actress best known for her role as Mammy in Gone with the Wind. She won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for that role, making her the first African American to win an Oscar. McDaniel broke barriers and paved the way for many Black actors today.

She is also known for other major films, including Alice Adam's In This Our Life, Since You Went Away, and Song of the South. Throughout her career, McDaniel faced racism and racial segregation; due to this, she was unable to attend the premiere because it took place in a white-only theater.

In addition to being an actress, McDaniel was also a blues singer, radio performer, and television personality. She recorded 16 blues sides between 1926 and 1929 and was the first Black woman to sing on the radio in the United States.

McDaniel was a founding member of the Los Angeles chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho, which was founded in July 1939.

MC Lyte

MC Lyte, whose real name is Lana Michele Moorer, is a hip-hop pioneer and renowned female rapper. Born in 1970 in Brooklyn, New York, MC Lyte started her musical career at an early age, releasing her debut single, “I Cram to Understand U,” at the age of 12.

Over the course of the 1980s and 1990s, MC Lyte made a name for herself in the male-dominated hip-hop industry. She put out several successful albums, such as “Eyes on This” and “Lyte as a Rock,” which included “Paper Thin” and “Cha Cha Cha.” She stood out from her contemporaries and solidified her place in hip-hop history with her witty lyrics, fluid flow, and inspiring delivery.

MC Lyte is renowned for her activism and generosity outside of her work. In addition to starting the Hip Hop Sisters Foundation, which offers financial aid to young people going to college, she has participated in a number of initiatives that support mental health, HIV/AIDS awareness, and literacy. She provided vocals for a number of media initiatives and occasions, including the BET Awards.

MC Lyte has been an active and honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. for several years.

Tonya Edwards

Tonya Edwards is a retired WNBA player who played for the Minnesota Lynx from 1999 to 2002. Edwards most recently served as the assistant coach of the Chicago Sky in the WNBA.

Edwards played basketball for the University of Tennessee from 1986-1990. After graduating from college, Edwards went overseas to play professional basketball, as there were no opportunities in the United States at the time. She played in Italy, Turkey, and Israel over the course of five years before playing for the Columbus Quest in the American Basketball League in 1996. In 1999, she was drafted to the Minnesota Lynx as the 1st round, 7th overall pick. She always played for Phoenix Mercury and Charlotte Sting.

Edwards coaching career started in 1990 when she returned to her high school in Flint, Michigan, to coach for five seasons. She has coached for the Chicago Blaze, Detroit Mercy Titans, Los Angeles Sparks, and Chicago Sky as an assistant coach. Edwards coached college basketball for some time as the head coach at Alcorn State University from 2008 to 2015.

Edwards has received many accolades and awards over the course of her career, including WNBA All-Star, two NCAA championships, NCAA Tournament MOP, and two WNBA championships as a coach.

Edwards became an honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho during the sorority’s centennial Boulé in 2022.

Brownstone

Brownstone is a female contemporary R&B group who rose to popularity during the mid-1990s. They are best known for their songs If You Love, Grapevine, and 5 Miles to Empty.

Group members Monica “Mimi” Doby, Charmayne Maxena “Maxee” Maxwell, and Nichole “Nicci” Gilbert met in Los Angeles and met each other after attending the same auditions in the area. After forming the group, they were signed to Michael Jackson’s MJJ Music record less than a year later.

Their debut album included their hit songs If You Love and Grapevine, which earned them a Grammy Award nomination and a Billboard Music Award. Doby left the group and was later replaced by several members over the years. Member Charmayne Maxwell sadly passed away in 2015, a few years before the group’s 25th anniversary.

The group reunited in 2019 for a 25th-anniversary performance at the Essence Music Festival. Founding members Nikki Gilbert, Mimi Doby, and returning member Teisha Brown performed.

Brownstone members Nikki Gilbert, Teisha Doby, and Arin Jackson were inducted as honorary members of Sigma Gamma Rho in 2022 during the sorority’s centennial Boulé.

LaTavia Roberson

LaTavia Roberson is best known for being a member of the Grammy Award-winning group Destiny’s Child, one of the most successful girl groups of all time. During her time with the group, Roberson achieved great success internationally, selling more than 25 million records. Roberson wrote and sang on the group's first two albums, The Writing's on the Wall and Destiny's Child.

Roberson has had considerable success in philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and music. She founded the Le Papillon Foundation, a nonprofit organization that encourages both individual and collective change.

The charity's name, which translates to “butterfly” in French, represents the metamorphosis Roberson wants to see in others. Her entrepreneurial ventures include the Queens Kollection cosmetics line and the proposed Seductress lingerie brand. Roberson is also working on a documentary that will follow her journey of perseverance and strength.

Last year, Roberson became an honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho.