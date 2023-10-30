Martin Scorsese's never-ending feud with the MCU continues, as Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo shaded the filmmaker on TikTok.

Oscar vs. box office

Francesca Scorsese posted a video of her father, Martin, casting their dog, Oscar, in a film. He jokes that he “needs a change” from frequent collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. In turn, he casts Oscar, a dog. Presumably, the dog is named after the prestigious film award.

In the past, Scorsese has criticized the MCU and the blockbuster movie genre at large. He's compared them to theme parks and classified them as not “cinema.” It's turned into an exhausting conversation where filmmakers and actors involved in the MCU projects feel the need to respond. One-half of the Russo brothers is no exception.

Russo took to his own TikTok account to fire back (via @FilmUpdates on X). “Aww, look, he's got a Schnauzer — I love Schnauzers,” Russo says, facetiously. “And his name is Oscar, that's really cute.”

‘Avengers: Endgame’ director Joe Russo via TikTok pic.twitter.com/ZEchOD2FSU — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 30, 2023

The camera then zooms out to show Russo holding his own Schnauzer named Box Office. This was clearly done to mock (even jokingly) Scorsese's comments, as Russo directed the second highest-grossing film of all time, Avengers: Endgame.

Joe Russo and his brother Anthony have directed numerous MCU projects. It's no wonder he feels slightly defensive against Scorsese's remarks. They began their MCU tenure with 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and would make three more films in the franchise. Since Endgame, the two have made Cherry and The Gray Man, with Joe also writing Extraction and its sequel. Their next film will be The Electric State for Netflix.

Martin Scorsese just released his twenty-sixth feature film, Killers of the Flower Moon. While Russo's retort was amusing, it's unlikely Scorsese will be at all bothered by this snide response.