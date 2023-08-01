Emma Corrin, who portrayed Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown, will make their MCU debut in the Ryan Reynolds-led threequel, Deadpool 3. The actress has revealed why they are “really excited” to take on the villainous role.

Speaking to Empire, Corrin revealed the reason for excitement regarding their MCU role. “I feel really excited to play a villain,” revealed Corrin. “I haven't done that, and it's an itch I want to scratch.”

Despite being cast in a major MCU tentpole such as Deadpool 3, Corrin admitted that they weren't that big into the lore prior to landing the gig. “Hands up, I'm not a Marvel person,” they said. “I've watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like, ‘Look, you're gonna have to debrief me into this.' It's such an intricate world. There's so much to it, it's an absolute mind-f**k.”

They also revealed that the reason they like the Deadpool property is due to it being “self-aware” and “critical of its own inner-workings.”

Emma Corrin's first major role came in Pennyworth as Esme Winikus. They were then cast as Princess Diana in Season 4 of The Crown. Last year, Corrin starred in My Policeman with Harry Styles and will star in Robert Eggers' adaptation of Nosferatu.

Deadpool 3 is the titular character's first adventure in the MCU. The film will not only bring back Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson, but a ton of old Fox characters. Hugh Jackman leads that list as he will return as Wolverine in the film. Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Karan Soni, Stefan Kapičić, Leslie Uggams, Rob Delany, and Shioli Kutsuna all reprise their roles from previous Deadpool films. Jennifer Garner will make her return to the superhero genre as Elektra.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024.