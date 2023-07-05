Robert Downey Jr. hasn't been seen in the MCU since Iron Man's death in Avengers: Endgame, but a recent report seems to indicate that the actor was on the set of Captain America: Brave New World.

Nawar Shora shared that Downey was seen on the set of Brave new world in a LinkedIn post. “They are filming Captain America 4 around the White House and near my office. I was on a quick errand walk as I noticed all the lights and equipment and finally asked one of the security folks about it. He was so talkative and nice, said — (SPOILER) — Robert Downey Jr was there last night and they were driving all sorts of super cars. We had a good talk and some laughs. I kept hoping for some producer to walk up to me and demand: ‘You! … You have to play my next superhero!' 😂 Photo is a sample of what’s all over the streets,” Shora said.

It's important to remember that this is all speculative and that it's entirely possible that Downey's presence on the Captain America set was just him stopping by to see friends or completely fabricated altogether. It's hard to believe that any MCU project would be careless enough to allow a surprise as big as Downey to get leaked as easily as this was.

Robert Downey Jr. was an accomplished actor prior to his MCU stint, but his role as Iron Man only grew his star power further. Coming up, Downey is supposed to appear in a third Sherlock Holmes film directed by Ghosted helmer Dexter Fletcher. Coming up, he'll star in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer as Lewis Strauss. Whether or not he appears in Brave New World is yet to be seen, but it will be interesting to see if Marvel takes that big of a swing in bringing him back into the fold in some capacity.

Oppenheimer will be released on July 21.