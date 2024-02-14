Ben Mendelsohn seems interested in coming back to the MCU to play an iconic Fantastic Four villain: Doctor Doom.

Ben Mendelsohn may already be an MCU star, appearing in Captain Marvel and Secret Invasion, but he has his sights set on another character. He threw his name in the hat to play an iconic Fantastic Four villain: Doctor Doom.

Speaking to GQ, the actor revealed that he would “almost give my eyes and teeth to play” the character.

“I think Doctor Doom is the great unread Marvel character that could and should be done,” he said. “But it is what it is.”

Previously, Doctor Doom was played by Joseph Culp, Julian McMahon, and Toby Kebbell in the past live-action Fantastic Four iterations. He's a vital part of the team's lore, so expect him to be in the MCU in some fashion sooner or later.

Ben Mendelsohn is known for his roles in Animal Kingdom, The Dark Knight Rises, Rogue One, Darkest Hour, and Ready Player One. For his performance in Bloodline, he won an Emmy Award. Some of his other notable credits include Robin Hood, The Outsider, The Marsh King's Daughter, and The New Look.

He made his MCU debut in Captain Marvel as the Skrull, Talos. He would make a cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home before making a full-time return in Secret Invasion. The Disney+ series also featured Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury.

Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four are coming soon to the MCU. An official cast has not yet been revealed, but Pedro Pascal is heavily rumored to lead the film as Reed Richards.

It's unclear who the main antagonist will be. If it's Doctor Doom, actors like Mads Mikkelsen and Mendelsohn both appear interested in portraying the iconic Marvel villain.